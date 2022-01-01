About this product
Creamsicle is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Crush with Juicy Fruit. This strain produces happy and uplifting effects that help clear your mind. With a THC content of 19%, medical marijuana patients choose Orange Creamsicle to treat conditions like chronic nausea and anxiety. As the name suggests, this pungent strain has a loud citrus flavor and aroma. According to growers, Orange Creamsicle is a heavy producer that has an average flowering time of 9 weeks. Orange Creamsicle buds feature stunning foliage of orange and white with a thick coating of resin.
We are a family-owned, adult-use Maine cannabis company. We specialize in handcrafted, small batch, full spectrum cannabinoid infused confections. Our introductory offerings of Gummies, Sweets (vegan hard candies), Organic Vegan Dark Chocolate and Honey Sticks come in a variety of flavors, doses and strains. Perfectly dosed, perfectly delicious: we specialize in terpene rich, full spectrum cannabis extract, focusing on strain specific batches so you can tailor your experience to your desired effect. This gives our treats an even more beneficial effect, by utilizing the full power of the whole plant. Look for our expanding product line in the future.