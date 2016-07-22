About this product
Gelato 33 is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. Since its birth, a number of phenotypes have been released, all with their own unique attributes. Gelato #33 got its name after an NBA player Larry Joe Bird who played under the same number. The kush is pretty balanced between Indica and Sativa; thus, it has rather good fame among smokers.
About this strain
Larry Bird, also known a "Larry Bird Kush" and "The Great White Hope," is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain named after the famous Boston Celtics basketball player. This strain is made by crossing Sunset Sherbet with Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. Larry Bird effects are uplifting and heady, making it an ideal strain for mid-day use. This strain has a sweet aroma of grape and tang that will remind you of Grape Crush soda. Growers say Larry Bird comes in adeep purple shade and features dense layers of thrichomes.
Larry Bird effects
Reported by real people like you
35 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
14% of people say it helps with inflammation
About this brand
River Driver Cannabis Co
We are a family-owned, adult-use Maine cannabis company. We specialize in handcrafted, small batch, full spectrum cannabinoid infused confections. Our introductory offerings of Gummies, Sweets (vegan hard candies), Organic Vegan Dark Chocolate and Honey Sticks come in a variety of flavors, doses and strains. Perfectly dosed, perfectly delicious: we specialize in terpene rich, full spectrum cannabis extract, focusing on strain specific batches so you can tailor your experience to your desired effect. This gives our treats an even more beneficial effect, by utilizing the full power of the whole plant. Look for our expanding product line in the future.