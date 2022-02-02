Lemon Runtz is a very popular Californian hybrid cross of Zkittlez X Gelato that has a strong citrus and berry flavor with a spicy pineapple aftertaste and is a huge hit with anyone looking for a strong candy citrus flavor profile. Fans of Lemon Runtz say it offers feelings of calm euphoric creativity, and some say it helps with appetite and arthritis.
We are a family-owned, adult-use Maine cannabis company. We specialize in handcrafted, small batch, full spectrum cannabinoid infused confections. Our introductory offerings of Gummies, Sweets (vegan hard candies), Organic Vegan Dark Chocolate and Honey Sticks come in a variety of flavors, doses and strains. Perfectly dosed, perfectly delicious: we specialize in terpene rich, full spectrum cannabis extract, focusing on strain specific batches so you can tailor your experience to your desired effect. This gives our treats an even more beneficial effect, by utilizing the full power of the whole plant. Look for our expanding product line in the future.
State License(s)
AMF570
AMS571
