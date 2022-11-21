About this product
Bacio Gelato is a cross of Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint GSC. Bacio Gelato comes through with a thick, creamy, and rich smoke that offers a sweet overtone. Designed with experienced consumers in mind, Bacio Gelato is one of the most potent strains in the Gelato lineup. Grab Bacio Gelato for a late-night session or a lazy day with minimal plans.
For more information, visit: https://rivervalleyrelief.com/flower/bacio-gelato/
About this brand
River Valley Relief
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
State License(s)
00065
