Banana Dosi Budder is a live resin Budder with a smooth and silky texture (a lot like fresh butter). The flavor is enhanced due to the high level of terpenes in this extract making this tasty treat a pure delicacy. Little is known, or rather shared, about this exquisite hybrid strain. Banana Dosi with its sweet earthy flavor and aroma with hints of banana is one of Arkansas’ best kept secrets. This relaxing high is one you feel in your head and your body.