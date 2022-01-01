About this product
Banana Dosi Budder is a live resin Budder with a smooth and silky texture (a lot like fresh butter). The flavor is enhanced due to the high level of terpenes in this extract making this tasty treat a pure delicacy. Little is known, or rather shared, about this exquisite hybrid strain. Banana Dosi with its sweet earthy flavor and aroma with hints of banana is one of Arkansas’ best kept secrets. This relaxing high is one you feel in your head and your body.
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
