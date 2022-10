Banjo is a savory hybrid cross of Boost and Tangelo. This stimulating flower is a perfect option for enhancing mood and improving outlook. Enjoy Banjo throughout the day to improve mood and mellow nagging aches and pains. It emits an unusual aroma of freshly grated cheese and tangerine zest, but the flavor is sweet and piney, just like the great outdoors. For more information, visit: https://rivervalleyrelief.com/flower/banjo/ Our cured extracts are designed to provide you with with the whole-plant flavor and entourage effect by capturing as many of the cannabinoids and terpenes as possible, giving you all of the benefits of smoking flower without the smoke. Cured extracts are made from raw cannabis plant material that has been cured over time before extraction, just like the buds sold in the store. More commonly known as terp diamonds and THCa crystalline, these lovely crystals are an isolate of pure THCa. They can vary in size and are the crystals themselves are clear, but they normally come in an amber bath of high terpene extract.