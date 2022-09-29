This is our own in-state strain originally cultivated and cared for near the banks of the oldest national river in the US, Arkansas’ very own Buffalo National River. A heavy indica strain, Ben’s Buffalo is known by locals for its pain relief and healing properties said to come from only being fed water from the Buffalo River. This strain’s true force comes through its effects, which provide complete body relaxation and sleepiness. Ideal for treating insomnia, this strain may not knock you out immediately, but it will definitely quiet the mind and put all major, productive plans on hold. For more information, visit: https://rivervalleyrelief.com/flower/bens-buffalo/ Our cured extracts are designed to provide you with with the whole-plant flavor and entourage effect by capturing as many of the cannabinoids and terpenes as possible, giving you all of the benefits of smoking flower without the smoke. Cured extracts are made from raw cannabis plant material that has been cured over time before extraction, just like the buds sold in the store. A resin with a smooth and silky texture (a lot like fresh butter). Budder is one of the marijuana concentrates known for retaining most of the marijuana plants' terpenes.