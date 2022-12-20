About this product
Cherry on Top is a hybrid strain with showings of up to 8% of CBD. Patients report feelings of hunger and creativity. Cherry on Top combines the great for all day high of Sundae Driver with the deep physical relaxation of Cherry Pie. With a flavorful profile that is fruity, earthy, and spicy, this strain will leave you feeling happy and fully relaxed with a Cherry on Top.
For more information, visit: https://rivervalleyrelief.com/flower/cherry-on-top-2/
For more information, visit: https://rivervalleyrelief.com/flower/cherry-on-top-2/
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
River Valley Relief
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
State License(s)
00065
00065