Creamsicle is a masterful cross of Orange Crush and Juicy Fruit strains. This hybrid strain offers the citrus flavor of a creamsicle, with a hint of vanilla flavor that makes it even more tempting to take another hit. Patients report feeling mildly euphoric as they sink deep into their bodies for a delightful evening or even an equally delicious afternoon nap!



More commonly known as terp diamonds and THCa crystalline, these lovely crystals are an isolate of pure THCa. They can vary in size and are the crystals themselves are clear, but they normally come in an amber bath of high terpene extract.

For more information, visit: https://rivervalleyrelief.com/extracts/creamsicle-2/