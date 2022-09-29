runch Berries is a cross between the famous Blueberry Strain and Triple OG. With two famous strains in the mix, Crunch Berries will surely offer something unique. This delicious strain has an OG gassy terpene profile backed by a sweet blueberry influence. Crunch Berries is perfect for a sunny day in the park or a hike in the woods. For more information, visit: https://rivervalleyrelief.com/flower/crunch-berries/ Our live extracts give you a whole, fresh flower vaping experience, full of natural cannabinoids and terpenes just as they were right at harvest. This is made by freezing freshly harvested cannabis both before and during the extraction process. This technique omits the stages that expose the buds to adverse conditions helping the plant retain its full terpene profile. With live extracts, there isn’t much handling or manipulating of the plant before it’s processed. It hasn’t been cured or dried prior to extraction, in order to preserve the terpenes. It’s said that up to 95 percent of a plant’s terpenes can be lost from harvest through the final curing process. Preserving those terpenes leads to a potent concentrate with high amounts of terpenes, which is what sets live resin apart from the rest of the extractions you see on the market. Sometimes called "sugar wax", sugar is a type of cannabis concentrate with a consistency like wet sugar, or sugar mixed with liquid but not dissolved. Cannabis sugar is made through chemical extraction and can be made from dried flower or fresh frozen cannabis plants.