A cross between Guava x Gelatos1, this indica-leaning hybrid enters your senses with flavors of sweet, creamy guava and gas. Grandi Guava buds are dark purple with hints of deep green, completely covered with glittering trichomes that sparkle like the sun reflecting off the river water. The high will uplift your spirits and stimulate creativity before relaxing you head to toe.
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.