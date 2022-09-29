Grape Pie is an indica-leaning hybrid with terpy trichomes that offer delicious sour and sugary grape aromas associated with Grape Stomper. Grape Pie is a cross of Cherry Pie and Grape Stomper, this strain gives off a high that may initially bring you up with euphoria before landing you down on the porch swing overlooking the Ozarks in a mid-day lazy haze.

For more information, visit: https://rivervalleyrelief.com/flower/grape-pie-2/

Our cured extracts are designed to provide you with with the whole-plant flavor and entourage effect by capturing as many of the cannabinoids and terpenes as possible, giving you all of the benefits of smoking flower without the smoke. Cured extracts are made from raw cannabis plant material that has been cured over time before extraction, just like the buds sold in the store. A resin with a smooth and silky texture (a lot like fresh butter). Budder is one of the marijuana concentrates known for retaining most of the marijuana plants' terpenes.