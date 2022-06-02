Guava is a sativa dominant hybrid that is a phenotype of the delicious Gelato strain. Guava is great for anyone with a sweet tooth, due to its fruity aroma and flavor. Patients report this is a perfect strain to start your day or for use anytime that you need a little extra energy.



Sometimes called “sugar wax”, sugar is a type of cannabis concentrate with a consistency like wet sugar, or sugar mixed with liquid but not dissolved. Cannabis sugar is made through chemical extraction and can be made from dried flower or fresh frozen cannabis plants.

For more information, visit: https://rivervalleyrelief.com/extracts/guava-2/