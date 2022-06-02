About this product
Sometimes called “sugar wax”, sugar is a type of cannabis concentrate with a consistency like wet sugar, or sugar mixed with liquid but not dissolved. Cannabis sugar is made through chemical extraction and can be made from dried flower or fresh frozen cannabis plants.
For more information, visit: https://rivervalleyrelief.com/extracts/guava-2/
About this strain
A sativa-leaning hybrid from the Cookies Fam, Guava is a Gelato phenotype. Noted for its fruity and gassy aroma and flavor, this strain is great for anyone with a sweet tooth. Guava was selected and celebrated as a good strain to start the day with, so next time you have a busy Saturday, grab this strain to make it through.
About this brand
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.