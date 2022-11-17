About this product
Kombucha is an exclusive hybrid strain with hearty, dark green nugs and lots of bright orange pistils. Along with a nose that provides a strong aroma of sharp diesel, there is a soft undercurrent of fruity notes. The taste is crisp and clean, providing a mild hint of pine.
About this brand
River Valley Relief
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
State License(s)
00065
