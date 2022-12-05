About this product
Kush mints is a high THC yielding plant, with a complex and refreshing flavor profile of Mint and Cookies. Kush Mints is an easy going hybrid, and is just as uplifting as she is relaxing. Kush mints is great for stimulating the appetite, and pairs well with a good snack, kicking back, and taking a break.
River Valley Relief
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
State License(s)
00065
00065