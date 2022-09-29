About this product
Mai Tai #4 is a cross of Purple Punch and Sunset Sherbert. Despite these differences, the fruity aroma of this strain is reminiscent of the cocktail from which it draws its name. This strain can be extremely potent. This Strain is great for those backyard get-togethers with friends. For more information, visit: https://rivervalleyrelief.com/flower/mai-tai-4/
River Valley Relief
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
State License(s)
00065
