Orange 43 is a rare hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Orange and White Fire 43. This strain produces relaxing and calming effects. Orange 43 is a strain best saved for a lazy afternoon or evening in the Ozarks. The flavor profile of this strain is spicy with sour citrus notes. Many medical Patients choose Orange 43 because it has been known to help relieve symptoms related to chronic stress, cramps and muscle spasms. Our live extracts give you a whole, fresh flower vaping experience, full of natural cannabinoids and terpenes just as they were right at harvest. This is made by freezing freshly harvested cannabis both before and during the extraction process. This technique omits the stages that expose the buds to adverse conditions helping the plant retain its full terpene profile. With live extracts, there isn’t much handling or manipulating of the plant before it’s processed. It hasn’t been cured or dried prior to extraction, in order to preserve the terpenes. It’s said that up to 95 percent of a plant’s terpenes can be lost from harvest through the final curing process. Preserving those terpenes leads to a potent concentrate with high amounts of terpenes, which is what sets live resin apart from the rest of the extractions you see on the market. A resin with a smooth and silky texture (a lot like fresh butter). Budder is one of the marijuana concentrates known for retaining most of the marijuana plants' terpenes.