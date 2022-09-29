Platinum Kush Breath is an Indica heavy hybrid and is said to be the distinct phenotype of the ubiquitous Girl Scout Cookies. It allows the patient's mental state to center on sensory perception while visual stimuli may be more intense or dynamic. This strain is recommended for evening or nighttime consumption because of its mostly sedative, downbeat properties. For more information, visit: https://rivervalleyrelief.com/extracts/platinum-kush-breath-2/ Our cured extracts are designed to provide you with with the whole-plant flavor and entourage effect by capturing as many of the cannabinoids and terpenes as possible, giving you all of the benefits of smoking flower without the smoke. Cured extracts are made from raw cannabis plant material that has been cured over time before extraction, just like the buds sold in the store. More commonly known as terp diamonds and THCa crystalline, these lovely crystals are an isolate of pure THCa. They can vary in size and are the crystals themselves are clear, but they normally come in an amber bath of high terpene extract.