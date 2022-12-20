About this product
Snowman is a unique phenotype of GSC (formerly Girl Scout Cookies) with mysterious origins. Snowman is so named for its heavy coat of trichomes, giving it the appearance of a snow covered holiday tree. The flavor is citrus forward, with hints of lime and vanilla. The high is uplifting and leaves you feeling focused and relaxed. This well balanced hybrid is great for any time of day or night.
About this brand
River Valley Relief
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
State License(s)
00065
00065