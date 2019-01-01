RJM’s Chronic Kitchen

THE TEN COMMANDMENTS OF EDIBLES 1. Thou shalt go low and slow: Start with a low dose of 10 milligrams of THC and wait two hours before consuming any more cannabis. Your digestive system processes pot slowly, especially if you've already eaten a substantial meal. Once inside your liver, THC is converted into another chemical called 11-hydroxy-THC, which is actually more potent, explaining the intensity of an edibles high.2. Thou shalt label homemade pot foods: If you prefer to create your own cannabis-infused foods at home, be sure to always label items to prevent accidental ingestion by a roommate, neighbor, friend, babysitter, house-guest, family member, etc. 3. Thou shalt not mix with alcohol: Combining edibles with alcohol should only be attempted by those who have mastered both substances. Smoking a jay while rocking a beer is a completely different vibe than scarfing a pot brownie when you're already wasted. Keep in mind that a few glasses of Chardonnay will magnify the effects of pot chocolate significantly, causing nausea and dizziness, aka "the spins." 4. Thou shalt eat a proper dinner: Edibles are much more intense when consumed on an empty stomach. Be sure to eat a solid, nutritious meal before taking your THC dose. 5. Thou shalt not drive or operate heavy machinery: Save the cannabis until you're at home, ready to relax and rejuvenate. 6. Thou shalt keep away from children: Store your edibles in a locking cabinet or box. At an appropriate age, educate any minors about the effects of edibles and make sure they understand these substances are for adult use only. 7. Thou shalt have unmedicated snacks on hand: Don't let yourself get too stoned from sheer hunger. If you're eating pot chocolate, keep some regular chocolate on hand if you need to taste more deliciousness. 8. Thou shalt keep CBD capsules on hand: CBD, another important cannabinoid with healing properties, is known for it's confounding effect on THC. Meaning that CBD can lessen the paranoid, panicky feelings that come on after ingesting too much THC. Keep some CBD-rich cannabis on hand for smoking, as well as high-CBD capsules, as antidotes that will take the edge off and return balance to your high. 9. Thou shalt remain calm: If you do happen to overindulge on pot-laden treats, remember that you will recover just fine. Retreat to a safe place where you can lay down, and most likely you will drift off to sleep for 10 or 12 hours. Upon waking, you will feel incredibly rested, if not a little groggy. 10. Thou shalt never prank! Never prank people by giving them infused foods without their knowledge, as such actions are criminally irresponsible. Ingesting pot food without expecting its effects is scary and dangerous. RJM's Chronic Kitchen works with collectives to supply medicated edibles to the medical cannabis patient community through local collectives in full compliance with H&S code 11362.5, 11362.7, Proposition 215 and SB420.