Rm3 Labs LLC

We've assembled a team of top scientists continually pushing the boundaries of cannabis science, while never losing sight of our clients' need for fast, accurate, reliable results.Ian Barringer received an ScB degree from Brown University in Neural Sciences and a JD degree, cum laude, from Boston College Law School. He was also a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar at Columbia Law School. He spent much of his career in the finance industry, and is happy to now put his education to productive use. He has been a member of several State and industry commissions shaping the regulations affecting the industry, including the Governor's Amendment 64 Consumer Safety Working Group and the MED HB14-1366 Edibles Working Group. Adele Blackler LABORATORY DIRECTOR Adele Blackler received her B.S. in Chemistry from Colorado School of Mines and her PhD in Pharmacology from the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center Anschutz Campus. She was a post-doctoral fellow in the Laboratory of Pathology at the National Cancer Institute in the National Institutes of Health. She was most recently the Associate Director of Product Development at Nantomics LLC (formerly OncoPlex Diagnostics), developing new products and business in the cancer diagnostics field. She has over a decade of experience in biochemistry, liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry. Roy Turton ASSOCIATE LABORATORY DIRECTOR Roy holds a B.S. in Biological Sciences from Nottingham Trent University, England. He started his career in agricultural research conducting pesticide residue and biotransformation studies before transferring to the pharmaceutical industry to support discovery research programs for several organizations in both the UK and US. Roy has extensive small-molecule bioanalytical experience using high-throughput liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry techniques. His expertise includes designing and implementing automated assays and qualification, maintenance and troubleshooting of analytical instrumentat