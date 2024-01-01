This dynamic 2-pack is a burst of sour bliss, each gummy infused with 50mg of THC for a total of 100mg in the pack. Immerse yourself in the bold and zesty flavor of Sour Blue Raspberry, as this duo delivers a symphony of mouth-puckering delight. These gummies promise an authentic and exhilarating sour experience in every bite. Robhots Sour Blue Raspberry ensures a taste journey without any lingering aftertaste, allowing you to relish the true essence of this beloved flavor. With a rapid onset and consistent effects, these gummies empower you to tailor your sour adventure precisely. Indulge in the perfect fusion of sour intensity with Robhots Sour Blue Raspberry!
Flavors Included: Sour Blueberry Sour Raspberry
Product Breakdown (dosage info): 2x 50mg Gummies
ROBHOTS Gummies | 2 Pack 100mg, Sour Blue Raspberry
Meet Robhots, your go-to source for premium cannabis-infused edibles. Since 2015, we've been a family and friend-owned business, locally operated in Colorado, and now proudly serving customers in Missouri, Maryland, and Nevada.
At Robhots, our specialty is edibles, and our claim to fame is our Distillate Infused Gummies. We're all about quality and consistency, ensuring that every bite delivers the satisfaction you expect. Whether you're into the high dose experience or the calming effects of CBD, we've got a variety of options so you can find the perfect fit for your body.
We believe in giving you choices, not just in dosage but also in flavors. Our Gummies come in a range of tempting options, and we take pride in being low in sugar and gluten-free to accommodate different preferences and dietary needs.
Robhots is more than just a brand; we're a local favorite, deeply rooted in the communities we serve. As a family and friend-operated business, we understand the importance of trust, and we've been earning it since day one.
🍇 We ONLY make Edibles! It is our specialty, and we focus on that 🍓 We want you to find a dose (and/or cannabinoid) that is right for your body 🍊 Our Classic Gummies are distillate infused for quality & consistency 🍋 We offer many options to choose from including High Dose THC & CBD Infused 🍑 Gluten Free, low in sugar & available in a variety of real flavors 🍒 Family & Friend Owned and Operated 🥭 Colorado Local Company since 2015
Visit www.ROBHOTS.com, www.ROBHOTSMD.com & www.ROBHOTSNV.com for more information!