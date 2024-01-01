Robhots Greens- This pack features two delectable gummies, each infused with 50mg of THC, for a total of 100mg of pure fruit-forward bliss. Enjoy the succulent and refreshing taste of Pear alongside the crisp, tangy Green Apple, providing a diverse and satisfying fruit experience. Whether you're a fan of juicy pears or zesty green apples, this gummy duo captures the essence of both fruits in each bite. Robhots Greens deliver an authentic taste experience without any unwanted aftertaste, ensuring you savor the true essence of these beloved fruits. With a quick onset and consistent effects, these gummies allow you to customize your experience to perfection. Dive into this harmonious fusion and elevate your taste experience with these delectable gummies.
Flavors Included: Pear Green Apple
Product Breakdown (dosage info): 2x 50mg Gummies
Meet Robhots, your go-to source for premium cannabis-infused edibles. Since 2015, we've been a family and friend-owned business, locally operated in Colorado, and now proudly serving customers in Missouri, Maryland, and Nevada.
At Robhots, our specialty is edibles, and our claim to fame is our Distillate Infused Gummies. We're all about quality and consistency, ensuring that every bite delivers the satisfaction you expect. Whether you're into the high dose experience or the calming effects of CBD, we've got a variety of options so you can find the perfect fit for your body.
We believe in giving you choices, not just in dosage but also in flavors. Our Gummies come in a range of tempting options, and we take pride in being low in sugar and gluten-free to accommodate different preferences and dietary needs.
Robhots is more than just a brand; we're a local favorite, deeply rooted in the communities we serve. As a family and friend-operated business, we understand the importance of trust, and we've been earning it since day one.
🍇 We ONLY make Edibles! It is our specialty, and we focus on that 🍓 We want you to find a dose (and/or cannabinoid) that is right for your body 🍊 Our Classic Gummies are distillate infused for quality & consistency 🍋 We offer many options to choose from including High Dose THC & CBD Infused 🍑 Gluten Free, low in sugar & available in a variety of real flavors 🍒 Family & Friend Owned and Operated 🥭 Colorado Local Company since 2015
