About this product
Our honey chews are a delicious home-made, hand-pulled taffy. Like the rest of our products, it is also made with our very own raw & unfiltered honey and has an incredible unique taste. Each bag consist of ten pieces (26mg per piece) for a total of 260mg of THC.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Roch & Co: Golden Green
Roch & Co: Golden Green is medicinal cannabis processing company operating out of South Eastern Oklahoma. With the help of friends and family we have created the best edibles in the entire state of Oklahoma! Every one of our edibles is made with our very own raw & unfiltered honey harvested right here in the state. If you're looking for great tasting edibles with amazing benefits, then look no further.
For further information on our products email us at GoldengreenOK@gmail.com
For further information on our products email us at GoldengreenOK@gmail.com