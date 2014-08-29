About this strain
Frankenstein is an 80% indica strain whose parents are unknown. Its potency is a talking point among patients and veteran consumers alike, who cherish this indica’s ability to push past the ceiling of their tolerance.
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
17% | medium-high
0% | very low
