Superman Og Pre-roll 1g

by Rochester Farms
IndicaTHC 19%CBD
Superman OG, also known as "Superman Kush," is a an indica marijuana strain and must try for cannabis connoisseurs. The product of Tahoe OG and Bubba Kush, this hardy indica is both incredibly potent and exceptionally well bred. Following a long line of kush genetics, Superman OG provides a strong heavy body sensation and will put you to sleep in a hurry. While great for pain management, muscle spasms, and insomnia, Superman OG’s potent sedative effects make it a strictly nighttime strain. The aroma of this indica is nearly as strong as its effects. Featuring a strong skunk-like scent and piney taste, Superman OG is extremely pungent and not for the novice patient.

135 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
55% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!