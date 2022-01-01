About this product
An avalanche of refreshing blueberry and raspberry awaits with this classic flavor of sweet and sour Delta 8 gummies. To this day, one of the easiest and simple to use edibles, favored among non-smoking hemp enthusiasts. Our Blue Raspberry gummies are ready to help satisfy your sweet cravings and more importantly your hemp consumption.
Features
500mg Delta 8 THC
20 Gummies per Pack
25mg of Delta 8 THC per Gummy
Childproof Jar
Third-Party Lab Tested
Less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC
About this brand
Rocket Fuel
Rocket Fuel is a hemp company developed and curated to provide an unmatched experience in Delta 8 products. Using the purest hemp plants and meticulous third party lab testing, Rocket Fuel's distillate is the purest Delta 8 THC available. This subsidiary of D8 Gas was founded in Miami, FL by a team comprised of biochemists and botanical specialists with over 10 years of product formulation experience in order to provide the wellness benefits of hemp to the world.
We are one of the leading, federally legal brands in manufacturing and distributing Delta 8 products in the United States in accordance with the 2018 Farm Bill, containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC and 100% hemp-derived. It is time to strap in and get ready for take off with Rocket Fuel.
