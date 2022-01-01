Rocket Fuel is a hemp company developed and curated to provide an unmatched experience in Delta 8 products. Using the purest hemp plants and meticulous third party lab testing, Rocket Fuel's distillate is the purest Delta 8 THC available. This subsidiary of D8 Gas was founded in Miami, FL by a team comprised of biochemists and botanical specialists with over 10 years of product formulation experience in order to provide the wellness benefits of hemp to the world.



We are one of the leading, federally legal brands in manufacturing and distributing Delta 8 products in the United States in accordance with the 2018 Farm Bill, containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC and 100% hemp-derived. It is time to strap in and get ready for take off with Rocket Fuel.