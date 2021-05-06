About this product

This is hand's down the biggest hidden gem in the Delta-8 market today. Rocket Fuel's exemplary Delta-8 cartridges come with an incredible 900mg of premium Delta-8 THC, compiled with natural terpenes contained in an authentic CCELL® cartridge, allowing you to have consistent and unmatched flavor with every hit. Coming in 2 of the most prestigious strains of Blue Dream (Sativa-dominant) and Zkittlez (Indica-dominant) blended with strain specific terpenes, this is the best way to experience Delta-8 in it's fullest.



Derived from 100% Legal USA Hemp and contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC in accordance with the 2018 Farm Bill.



Zkittlez [Indica]: Zkittlez is an iconic, Indica-dominant strain bred from a mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that produces a candy flavored strain. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind, preferred by most for end of the day use to really help get some rest.