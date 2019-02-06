Loading…
Logo for the brand Rocking Star Farms

Rocking Star Farms

Blue Cheese

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD

Blue Cheese effects

Reported by real people like you
1,915 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
