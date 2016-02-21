Rocking Star Farms
Moby Dick
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
Moby Dick effects
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
32% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
