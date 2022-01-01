This medicinal cannabis strain is a slightly indica-dominant hybrid created by a cross between Black Domino and Raspberry Cough. Fat dark green buds and amber trichomes deliver a great flavor profile of nuts and sweet berries. A subtle spiciness comes to light in its aftertaste and rich aroma. Patients report this strain to deliver uplifting energy and euphoria, aiding in creativity and focus and perfect for help with ADD, ADHD, fatigue, depression, stress, and aches and pains. Currently testing at 32.4% THC, 2.5% Terps.