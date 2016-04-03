Star Killer, also known as "Star Killer OG," and "Starkiller," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain and winner of Best Hybrid Flower at the 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup. Star Killer is 70% indica, and is made by crossing Mazar x Blueberry OG with Rare Dankness. The dense, purple buds offer a sweet, lemon flavor, and aid in treating pain, insomnia, AIDS, PTSD, and Gastrointestinal Disorder. Star Killer produces medium to high yields and can be grown both indoors and outdoors, with an average flowering time of 65 days.