About this strain
Star Killer, also known as "Star Killer OG," and "Starkiller," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain and winner of Best Hybrid Flower at the 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup. Star Killer is 70% indica, and is made by crossing Mazar x Blueberry OG with Rare Dankness. The dense, purple buds offer a sweet, lemon flavor, and aid in treating pain, insomnia, AIDS, PTSD, and Gastrointestinal Disorder. Star Killer produces medium to high yields and can be grown both indoors and outdoors, with an average flowering time of 65 days.
Star Killer effects
Reported by real people like you
239 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Rocking Star Farm
Rocking Star Farm is an independent organic medical cannabis farm located in Inola, Oklahoma. At any time, we are growing and harvesting more than 10 strains of premium organic cannabis, some exclusive to Rocking Star Farm. Our products are lab-tested to ensure premium quality and to help understand the unique medicinal properties of every harvest.