This medicinal cannabis strain is a slightly indica-dominant hybrid created by a cross between Black Domino and Raspberry Cough. Fat dark green buds and amber trichomes deliver a great flavor profile of nuts and sweet berries. A subtle spiciness comes to light in its aftertaste and rich aroma. Patients report this strain to deliver uplifting energy and euphoria, aiding in creativity and focus and perfect for help with ADD, ADHD, fatigue, depression, stress, and aches and pains. Currently testing at 32.4% THC, 2.5% Terps.
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Rocking Star Farm
Rocking Star Farm is an independent organic medical cannabis farm located in Inola, Oklahoma. At any time, we are growing and harvesting more than 10 strains of premium organic cannabis, some exclusive to Rocking Star Farm. Our products are lab-tested to ensure premium quality and to help understand the unique medicinal properties of every harvest.