Bubba’s Glue is a potent cross between Bubba Kush and Original Glue (aka Gorilla Glue #4). This strain is reported to deliver full-body relaxation, tranquilization, and a dreamy euphoria. Bubba’s Glue buds are bulky with dark green or pale lavender hues. Hard-hitting Indica. Currently testing at 30.7% THC and 2.8% terps.
Rocking Star Farm is an independent organic medical cannabis farm located in Inola, Oklahoma. At any time, we are growing and harvesting more than 10 strains of premium organic cannabis, some exclusive to Rocking Star Farm. Our products are lab-tested to ensure premium quality and to help understand the unique medicinal properties of every harvest.