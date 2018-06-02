About this product
This potent hybrid comes from the popular Gorilla Glue (GG) phenotype and GSC Thin Mint. With aromas of wood, earth, and citrus, Gorilla Girl delivers a pleasant experience that patients say helps with stress, nausea, and pain. Currently testing at 32.4% THC and 2.5% terpenes!
About this strain
Gorilla Girl is a potent hybrid cross of two extremely popular cuts. Created by Sweet Seeds, this strain combines an unnamed phenotype of GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) and GSC Thin Mint. Sweet Seeds describes the aroma as an intense mixture of cypress wood, earth, and citrus, and the effects as positive and cerebral with happy, creative euphoria. Both of Gorilla Girl’s parents are known for their potency, so mind your dosage! This strain is a thumper and can dispatch stress, nausea, and pain with just a few hits.
Gorilla Girl effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
21% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Rocking Star Farm
Rocking Star Farm is an independent organic medical cannabis farm located in Inola, Oklahoma. At any time, we are growing and harvesting more than 10 strains of premium organic cannabis, some exclusive to Rocking Star Farm. Our products are lab-tested to ensure premium quality and to help understand the unique medicinal properties of every harvest.