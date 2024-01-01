Roadie | Chitty-Chitty Bang-Bang | 3pk | Infused Blunts | 2.55g

by Rockstar
THC —CBD —

Chitty-Chitty Bang-Bang leverages the vibrant, fruity punch of Chi-Runtz with the explosive spice and zest of Bang-Bang terpenes. This blend bursts forth with a sweet, tropical fruitiness immediately followed by a sharp, peppery kick that lingers. The profile evolves from a candy-like sweetness to a bold, spicy complexity, making every puff an adventurous flavor ride. Ideal for those seeking an energetic burst and a flavor-packed experience, this strain is perfect for social activities or creative pursuits, providing a lively and euphoric uplift.

Rockstar
Rockstar Cannabis epitomizes bold innovation in the cannabis industry, crafting not just products, but unique experiences. The brand resonates with a culture of passionate individuals who seek quality and authenticity. Their standout products, like the meticulously hand-crafted Rockstar Cannagar and the convenient, high-quality Roadie cannagars, are designed for true cannabis aficionados. Each item reflects a commitment to excellence, infused with premium cannabis and terpenes. Behind this brand is a dedicated team of cannabis experts, making Rockstar more than just a name; it's a lifestyle and a community for those who value exceptional cannabis experiences and a united, forward-thinking ethos.

  • CA, US: CDPH-10003694
