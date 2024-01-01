Experience the pinnacle of convenience and portability with The Roadie. This premium offering includes 2.5 grams of top-shelf, freshly hand-broken cannabis flower, each bud meticulously infused with THCa Diamonds. Nestled in a sustainable tin, The Roadie pack features three blunts, each weighing 0.85 grams. Expertly hand-rolled and cured for 48-72 hours, these blunts promise an unparalleled smoking experience. They are double filtered, featuring American-made glass tips and raw paper filters, ensuring a smooth, elevated draw. Each blunt is wrapped in 100% tobacco-free, all-natural hemp, guaranteeing reliable smoking and consistent burning. Perfect for any setting - whether you're gearing up for a show, moving about, or journeying down the road - Roadies are your ideal companions. Load Up and Rock On, Roadie!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Rockstar Cannabis epitomizes bold innovation in the cannabis industry, crafting not just products, but unique experiences. The brand resonates with a culture of passionate individuals who seek quality and authenticity. Their standout products, like the meticulously hand-crafted Rockstar Cannagar and the convenient, high-quality Roadie cannagars, are designed for true cannabis aficionados. Each item reflects a commitment to excellence, infused with premium cannabis and terpenes. Behind this brand is a dedicated team of cannabis experts, making Rockstar more than just a name; it's a lifestyle and a community for those who value exceptional cannabis experiences and a united, forward-thinking ethos.