Roadie | Strawberry Jamz | 3pk | Infused Blunts | 2.55g

by Rockstar
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of Roadie | Strawberry Jamz | 3pk | Infused Blunts | 2.55g

About this product

Experience the pinnacle of convenience and portability with The Roadie. This premium offering includes 2.5 grams of top-shelf, freshly hand-broken cannabis flower, each bud meticulously infused with THCa Diamonds. Nestled in a sustainable tin, The Roadie pack features three blunts, each weighing 0.85 grams. Expertly hand-rolled and cured for 48-72 hours, these blunts promise an unparalleled smoking experience. They are double filtered, featuring American-made glass tips and raw paper filters, ensuring a smooth, elevated draw. Each blunt is wrapped in 100% tobacco-free, all-natural hemp, guaranteeing reliable smoking and consistent burning. Perfect for any setting - whether you're gearing up for a show, moving about, or journeying down the road - Roadies are your ideal companions. Load Up and Rock On, Roadie!

About this brand

Rockstar
Rockstar Cannabis epitomizes bold innovation in the cannabis industry, crafting not just products, but unique experiences. The brand resonates with a culture of passionate individuals who seek quality and authenticity. Their standout products, like the meticulously hand-crafted Rockstar Cannagar and the convenient, high-quality Roadie cannagars, are designed for true cannabis aficionados. Each item reflects a commitment to excellence, infused with premium cannabis and terpenes. Behind this brand is a dedicated team of cannabis experts, making Rockstar more than just a name; it's a lifestyle and a community for those who value exceptional cannabis experiences and a united, forward-thinking ethos.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10003694
