Experience the pinnacle of convenience and portability with The Roadie. This premium offering includes 2.5 grams of top-shelf, freshly hand-broken cannabis flower, each bud meticulously infused with THCa Diamonds. Nestled in a sustainable tin, The Roadie pack features three blunts, each weighing 0.85 grams. Expertly hand-rolled and cured for 48-72 hours, these blunts promise an unparalleled smoking experience. They are double filtered, featuring American-made glass tips and raw paper filters, ensuring a smooth, elevated draw. Each blunt is wrapped in 100% tobacco-free, all-natural hemp, guaranteeing reliable smoking and consistent burning. Perfect for any setting - whether you're gearing up for a show, moving about, or journeying down the road - Roadies are your ideal companions. Load Up and Rock On, Roadie!

