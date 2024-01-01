Rockstar | Speaker Knocker | Infused Blunt | 2.3g

by Rockstar
THC —CBD —

About this product

The Rockstar Infused Blunt is designed for the advanced user who is seeking a powerful smoking experience. Every fatty Rockstar blunt is hand-crafted, infused evenly and generously with cannabis-derived terpenes, THCa, and stuffed with fresh, premium cannabis flower, and capped off with a deluxe glass tip. No byproducts hiding under a pretty label. Get blown away by an entourage of minor and major cannabinoids - solo or pass it around with your budding stars. Smoke Up and Rock Out, Rockstar!

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Rockstar
Rockstar
Shop products
Rockstar Cannabis epitomizes bold innovation in the cannabis industry, crafting not just products, but unique experiences. The brand resonates with a culture of passionate individuals who seek quality and authenticity. Their standout products, like the meticulously hand-crafted Rockstar Cannagar and the convenient, high-quality Roadie cannagars, are designed for true cannabis aficionados. Each item reflects a commitment to excellence, infused with premium cannabis and terpenes. Behind this brand is a dedicated team of cannabis experts, making Rockstar more than just a name; it's a lifestyle and a community for those who value exceptional cannabis experiences and a united, forward-thinking ethos.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10003694
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.