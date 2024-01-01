RS Live | Axxxl Rose Water | Single Use | 1g

by Rockstar
THC —CBD —

About this product

Axxxl Rose Water offers a delicate, floral experience with a distinct rose water essence, complemented by exotic, subtle floral notes. Perfect for a tranquil escape, it invites a serene, contemplative atmosphere with each use

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Rockstar
Rockstar
Shop products
Rockstar Cannabis epitomizes bold innovation in the cannabis industry, crafting not just products, but unique experiences. The brand resonates with a culture of passionate individuals who seek quality and authenticity. Their standout products, like the meticulously hand-crafted Rockstar Cannagar and the convenient, high-quality Roadie cannagars, are designed for true cannabis aficionados. Each item reflects a commitment to excellence, infused with premium cannabis and terpenes. Behind this brand is a dedicated team of cannabis experts, making Rockstar more than just a name; it's a lifestyle and a community for those who value exceptional cannabis experiences and a united, forward-thinking ethos.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10003694
Notice a problem?Report this item