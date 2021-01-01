About this product

THIS IS ONE HELLA COOL FAB EGG RECYCLER LOOKS LIKE A DAMN HERBAL REACTOR.



Two things to say about the Faberge Recycler.. Very High End. And quality! when it comes to enjoying all the terpenes and flavors of your herbs.



Looks like a Damn herbal Reactor!



The fab egg recycler is special in that a matrix perc is used to feed your smoke into the main chamber where effectively the whole entirety of the rig works to continuously cycle your smoke over and over for one hell of a rip!



Bong comes with a Free Bowl to match!



ITEM SPECIFICS

Material: Glass

Height: about 24cm

color: clear

fitting: 14.4mm