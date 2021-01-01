About this product

Custom UV, 18 inch tall 5mm thick bong with built in UV led, glow in the dark chiller and direct inject, bullet perc.



Top Ornamentation Color: Translucent green dots w/ yellow, green & blue swirls.



14mm Flower Bowl

Built in 3 LED Blacklight (batteries included)

14mm glow in the dark glycerin coil chiller

100% Custom Made in America



Our UV & LED Bongs are made from the finest German Schott on our glass blowing lathes. We have a special tool machined to stamp in the waterproof Ultraviolet Blacklight and LED lights. The colors on the top of this piece are Blue Pearls with Yellow Green & Blue Swirls. This Bong also has a direct inject bullet percolator!



Also Comes with Our 14mm Glow in the Dark Glycerin Coil Chiller. This will not burst in your freezer!!!



The UV Light is powered by 2, CR2032 3V batteries (included) You can get a 4 pack at Walmart for $3.47 when they need replacing.