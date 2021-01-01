Rocky Mountain High Scientific Glassware
1/2 PRICE American Glass, 18inches tall, 2 Percs – Inline to 7 arm sprinkler and ice pinch
Product rating:
About this product
Flower or Concentrate Rig
18 Inch Hand Blown, Double Perc
The Lady Explorer gives nice huge rips! 18inches tall, 2 Percs – Inline to 7 arm sprinkler and ice pinch!
height: 18 inches tall
glass thickness: 5mm
Cone Flower Bowl
Inline Perc
7 arm sprinkler perc
joint: 18.8mm female
base:1.3cm
clear cone bowl, 4mm thick
18 Inch Hand Blown, Double Perc
The Lady Explorer gives nice huge rips! 18inches tall, 2 Percs – Inline to 7 arm sprinkler and ice pinch!
height: 18 inches tall
glass thickness: 5mm
Cone Flower Bowl
Inline Perc
7 arm sprinkler perc
joint: 18.8mm female
base:1.3cm
clear cone bowl, 4mm thick
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!