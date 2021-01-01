Loading…
Rocky Mountain High Scientific Glassware

1/2 PRICE American Glass, 18inches tall, 2 Percs – Inline to 7 arm sprinkler and ice pinch

Flower or Concentrate Rig

18 Inch Hand Blown, Double Perc
The Lady Explorer gives nice huge rips! 18inches tall, 2 Percs – Inline to 7 arm sprinkler and ice pinch!

height: 18 inches tall
glass thickness: 5mm

Cone Flower Bowl
Inline Perc
7 arm sprinkler perc
joint: 18.8mm female
base:1.3cm
clear cone bowl, 4mm thick
