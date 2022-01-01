About this product
250mg CBD Gummies- 4oz package includes cherry, grape, orange, apple, & lemon (10 pieces)
750mg CBD Gummies- 12oz package includes cherry, grape, orange, apple, & lemon (30 pieces)
Each individual piece has 25 mg of CBD.
Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Alcohol Gelatin, Citric Acid, Artificial & Natural Flavors, CBD Hemp Oil
