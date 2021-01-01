About this product

While we always recommend full-spectrum elixirs to get the best medicine that the cannabis plant can offer, sometimes employers, mamas, or significant others disapprove of cannabis use, so for those subject to substance testing, we carry THC free Broad Spectrum elixirs. Our broad spectrum elixir is bursting with all the amazing cannabinoids found in full spectrum elixir, the only thing that makes it different, is that it is lacking in the very low amounts of THC found in full-spectrum elixir that is thought to aid in absorption and processing of CBD within the body. You can still experience great relief with our Broad Spectrum Elixirs, while also feeling relief that you won’t get in trouble with your boss (at least not for this---Rogue Apothecary cannot be held responsible for those pictures you took on the photocopier at the company Christmas party!)