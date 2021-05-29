About this product
About this strain
Sour Oranges effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
66% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Lack of appetite
33% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!