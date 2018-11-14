Rogue Apothecary
Sweet AND skunky, the Wife exerts a soothing calm over mind and body. Not as motivating as some strains, The Wife will make you “don’t worry be happy” as it takes over your muscles and your mind to ease nausea, chronic pain and migraines. A sweet, fruity front , with a rugged, hard hitting tail end inhalation, you won’t be disappointed with the work you put into her. The Wife is characterized by pale green buds and pistils, so while she may not always be the prettiest bud in the room, she is definitely one of the most medically potent.
The Wife effects
Reported by real people like you
37 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
29% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
43% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Headaches
27% of people say it helps with headaches
