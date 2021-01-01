About this product

It's imperative to keep your ritual organized and safe. It's equally imperative that you remain modern and streamlined. Everything that you carry reflects your good taste. With that in mind, we have you (and your ritual) covered.



Features:

Scent suppression throughout for extreme discretion

Personalization available - up to 6 letters

Water-resistant protective lining inside pockets and mini Paq for easy maintenance

Premium fine-grained smooth lambskin leather with "buttery" hand-feel

Soft suede with a napped finish and supple hand-feel

Two deep pockets provide substantial room for your tools and accoutrements

Ultra thin and extremely pliable internal padding throughout to ensure safe carrying and shock absorption

Strong internal elastics hold tools/tips/cartridges/pens tightly while keeping them easily accessible

A removable internal pouch designed to carry 50mm 4-piece grinder, 50mm glass storage vials, as well as other tools and necessities

Removable pouch attaches/detaches magnetically

All Rogue Paqs come with two packs of premium signature papers



Details:

Materials: 100% fine grained premium lambskin leather and suede, each with super supple hand-feel

Hardware: Premium minimalist gold-toned hardware throughout; featuring durable YKK zippers

Colors: black leather exterior/steel gray suede interior

Construction: impeccable stitching, hand-skived edges

Personalization: Hand-pressed monograms are debossed in house (see our Personalize page for details)

Care: exterior - spot clean with a damp cloth and occasionally apply leather conditioner; interior- clean suede with a suede brush, wipe pocket interiors with a damp cloth



Specifications:

Dimensions/Weight Of Exterior Paq (unrolled):

Length (top to bottom) - 11"

Width (side to side) - 8"

Depth - 1/8"

Weight - 5oz



Dimensions/Weight of Pop Out Pouch:

Length - 2.5"

Width (side to side) - 8"

Depth - 2.5"

Weight - 2oz



Total Weight of Exterior Paq + Pop-Out Pouch:

7oz