About this product
It's imperative to keep your ritual organized and safe. It's equally imperative that you remain modern and streamlined. Everything that you carry reflects your good taste. With that in mind, we have you (and your ritual) covered.
Features:
Scent suppression throughout for extreme discretion
Personalization available - up to 6 letters
Water-resistant protective lining inside pockets and mini Paq for easy maintenance
Premium fine-grained smooth lambskin leather with "buttery" hand-feel
Soft suede with a napped finish and supple hand-feel
Two deep pockets provide substantial room for your tools and accoutrements
Ultra thin and extremely pliable internal padding throughout to ensure safe carrying and shock absorption
Strong internal elastics hold tools/tips/cartridges/pens tightly while keeping them easily accessible
A removable internal pouch designed to carry 50mm 4-piece grinder, 50mm glass storage vials, as well as other tools and necessities
Removable pouch attaches/detaches magnetically
All Rogue Paqs come with two packs of premium signature papers
Details:
Materials: 100% fine grained premium lambskin leather and suede, each with super supple hand-feel
Hardware: Premium minimalist gold-toned hardware throughout; featuring durable YKK zippers
Colors: black leather exterior/steel gray suede interior
Construction: impeccable stitching, hand-skived edges
Personalization: Hand-pressed monograms are debossed in house (see our Personalize page for details)
Care: exterior - spot clean with a damp cloth and occasionally apply leather conditioner; interior- clean suede with a suede brush, wipe pocket interiors with a damp cloth
Specifications:
Dimensions/Weight Of Exterior Paq (unrolled):
Length (top to bottom) - 11"
Width (side to side) - 8"
Depth - 1/8"
Weight - 5oz
Dimensions/Weight of Pop Out Pouch:
Length - 2.5"
Width (side to side) - 8"
Depth - 2.5"
Weight - 2oz
Total Weight of Exterior Paq + Pop-Out Pouch:
7oz
