These beautiful gold-toned lighters by Vianel are unique, modern, and functional. Their finishes correspond directly with your Rogue Paq Ritual Case and reflect downtown luxury.
Refillable butane lighter
Inlaid with black ring lizard skin OR black and gold snake skin
Gold foil stamped logo
Ships empty; Fill with butane
*Please note that this product cannot be shipped internationally due to its material
