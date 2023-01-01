The Rokin Dial oil cartridge battery is the most advanced addition to the Rokin oil vaporizer line. The Dial has the most voltage settings than any other portable vaporizer on the market with a shocking 21 settings!



The Dial features auto draw and button activation. It also has a preheat function and a safety auto shut off feature that automatically turns off the 510 thread battery after 5 minutes of non use. The secure cartridge connection technology is unlike any other vape and ensures your cartridges make a solid connection every time, just watch for the blinking light once to confirm the connection. The battery also includes short circuit protection for your safety.



The Dial’s portable size will let you take it anywhere you want. The Dial will make your vaping experience more simple and better tasting with its wide range of new features!



The kit also includes a lanyard and a micro USB-C charger. To charge your pen all you need to do is connect the Micro USB-C into a USB wall adapter or any other USB device and let it go.

